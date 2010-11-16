LeaderCorps empowers leaders in public education, health care, and social services to make a positive impact in their communities. We are founded by practicing public service leaders and our work advances the unique skills needed most in public service today. We believe that effective leadership is the key to promote the standing of our nation's corps of leaders in service to the people of the United States of America.
A Not-for-Profit Organization
Hospital nurse/unit managers and directors, physician/APP leads, practice managers, quality improvement leaders, service line VPs, operational leaders, HR/DEI leaders, project managers, and many more.
Principals, assistant principals, superintendents, curriculum leaders special services directors and coordinators, subject-area and assessment coordinators, department heads, teacher-leaders, and many more.
Social work leaders; mental health clinical directors, shelter leaders, mental health practice managers; group home leaders, case management leaders, supervisors of mental health practitioners, and many more.
Margaret Chase Smith, U.S. Senator 1949-1973
LeaderCorps Investigations delivers discreet, on-site workplace investigations. Led by a Maine-licensed investigator (Lic. #9937302) and certified K–12 superintendent, we specialize in resolving complex personnel matters in public education and healthcare. We are independent, credentialed, and trusted. Our work helps institutions uphold integrity, foster accountability, and strengthen public trust.
We provide on-the-ground consulting in leadership development. We support clients in the Portland, Maine metro area and remotely throughout the United States. Our consultancy supports organizations in planning and deploying creative solutions to the public sectors most intractable problems. Our work features up-to-date trends on theoretical and best practice-based insights.
LeaderCorps Clearinghouse is the national scholarly publication for leadership skill development. Our research briefs present practical strategies and research-based insights, equipping leaders with specific relevant tools and techniques they could use to create a better and more effective public programs to drive change, engage diverse workforces, and act as stewards of the public trust.
LeaderCorps Clearinghouse publishes research briefs that advance the most pressing issues facing America's corps of public service leaders in:
LeaderCorps has been supporting the field of public service leadership since 2017 when a collaborative of public service leaders in Northern New England formed the "Maine School Leaders Network" a peer-coaching program for public service leaders across Maine.
Dr. Joshua Ottow, Ed.D. (pictured) serves as Executive Director of LeaderCorps and Managing Editor of the LeaderCorp Clearinghouse professional scholarly publication. He holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Maine (2016), a Carnegie R1 Research Institution. Professionally, Josh is a practicing leader in Public Health in the Northeastern USA.
Portland, Maine, United States
Phone: (207) 829-8212 Email: operations@LeaderCorps.org Physical Address: 19 Country Charm Road, Cumberland ME O4O21